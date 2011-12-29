SHANGHAI Dec 29 China shares closed higher for a second straight session on Thursday, with energy and industrial names strong, but the gains lacked conviction, with Shanghai A-share turnover lingering near three-year lows.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.2 percent at 2,173.6 points, barely creeping out of technically oversold conditions. It is poised for a second straight annual loss, currently down 22.6 percent to date. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler; Writing by Clement Tan)