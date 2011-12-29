BRIEF-H.C. Holding reduces stake in Blue Vision
* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES
SHANGHAI Dec 29 China shares closed higher for a second straight session on Thursday, with energy and industrial names strong, but the gains lacked conviction, with Shanghai A-share turnover lingering near three-year lows.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.2 percent at 2,173.6 points, barely creeping out of technically oversold conditions. It is poised for a second straight annual loss, currently down 22.6 percent to date. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler; Writing by Clement Tan)
* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES
LONDON, June 13 British outsourcing group Capita said it expects to improve its profitability and secure more contract wins this year, sending its shares sharply higher as it recovers from a string of profit warnings and the departure of its CEO.