SHANGHAI, March 23 China shares ended down 1.1 percent on Friday, the lowest level close since mid-February, hit by worries over a slowdown in the world's second biggest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,349.5 points, after falling 0.1 percent on Thursday. It dropped 2.3 percent this week, the biggest weekly fall in more than three months. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)