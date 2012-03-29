BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
* Great Southern Bancorp Inc announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
SHANGHAI, March 29 China shares ended down 1.4 percent on Thursday, the lowest level in two-and-a-half months, amid disappointing corporate results that suggested the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more than expected.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,252.2 points after falling 2.7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop in 4-months. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil's federal police on Friday raided the offices of JBS SA to investigate the alleged use of insider information in financial market dealings, pushing shares in the embattled meatpacker to a two-week low.