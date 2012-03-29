SHANGHAI, March 29 China shares ended down 1.4 percent on Thursday, the lowest level in two-and-a-half months, amid disappointing corporate results that suggested the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more than expected.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,252.2 points after falling 2.7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop in 4-months. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)