SHANGHAI Dec 19 China's shares ended down 0.3 percent on Monday, trimming earlier losses made as regional markets fell on North Korean state media reports that the country's leader Kim Jong-il had died.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,218.2 points, after falling as much as 2.6 percent. Bargain-hunting in beaten-down shares helped recoup losses although trading was thin.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)