SHANGHAI Jan 6 China shares ended up on Friday, buoyed by signs of government support for the market, but the benchmark stock index posted a loss for the ninth straight week amid worries over China's economic slowdown and global weakness, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent at 2,163.4 points, with index-heavyweighted banks leading the rise. But the index still dropped 1.6 percent this week.

Official media reported on Thursday that China's Central Huijin and other major government institutions had recently bought banking stocks to support the weak stock market.

Top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China closed up 0.7 percent while China Construction Bank , the strongest on Friday among listed lenders, rose 1.53 percent.

