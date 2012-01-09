BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
SHANGHAI Jan 9 China stocks jumped 2.9 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day percentage rise since early October with energy-related shares strong after the government said Beijing would push on with financial reform.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,225.9 points, above a key psychological level of 2,200 points, after dropping 1.6 percent over the week last week.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investor rights after a financial work conference over the weekend. (Reporting by Chen.Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.