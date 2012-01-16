SHANGHAI Jan 16 China shares closed down 1.7 percent on Monday, led by large caps, as investors cashed in gains last week while awaiting crucial economic data due on Tuesday.

China is expected to post fourth-quarter GDP annual growth of 8.7 percent on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll. Beijing will also release December industrial output, investment and retail sales figures, which could spur market gains.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,206.2 points after rising 3.8 percent over the week last week.

The index's biggest weight, PetroChina Co Ltd, closed down 1.1 percent while top lender Industrial and Commercial bank of China dropped 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)