SHANGHAI Jan 17 China shares closed up
4.2 percent on Tuesday in its biggest single-day percentage gain
since October 2009, underpinned by optimism over more policies
to support the stock market after some media reports of
potential market-boosting steps.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at
2,298.4 points, its highest closing level since Dec. 9, 2011,
reversing a 1.7-percent fall a day earlier.
State media reported that China was quickening the pace of
approval for more foreign investors to trade Chinese stocks and
the Shanghai Stock Exchange would suspend the launch of an
international board, curbing the flow of new share issues, among
other positive steps reported.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)