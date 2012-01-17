SHANGHAI Jan 17 China shares closed up 4.2 percent on Tuesday in its biggest single-day percentage gain since October 2009, underpinned by optimism over more policies to support the stock market after some media reports of potential market-boosting steps.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,298.4 points, its highest closing level since Dec. 9, 2011, reversing a 1.7-percent fall a day earlier.

State media reported that China was quickening the pace of approval for more foreign investors to trade Chinese stocks and the Shanghai Stock Exchange would suspend the launch of an international board, curbing the flow of new share issues, among other positive steps reported. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)