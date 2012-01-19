SHANGHAI Jan 19 China shares closed up
1.3 percent on Thursday, with investors partly focusing on
financial stocks, as they hoped the government would usher in
market-boosting steps after next week's week-long Lunar New Year
holiday, traders said.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at
2,296.1 points, ending a short-lived 1.4 percent technical
correction on Wednesday.
Top lender ICBC closed up 1.2 percent while top
insurer China Life jumped 3.0 percent.
Chinese officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have
recently spoken of the need to support the country's stock
market after lingering weakness in recent months, sparking
investor hopes of official steps to support the market.
($1=6.31 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)