SHANGHAI Jan 19 China shares closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday, with investors partly focusing on financial stocks, as they hoped the government would usher in market-boosting steps after next week's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,296.1 points, ending a short-lived 1.4 percent technical correction on Wednesday.

Top lender ICBC closed up 1.2 percent while top insurer China Life jumped 3.0 percent.

Chinese officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have recently spoken of the need to support the country's stock market after lingering weakness in recent months, sparking investor hopes of official steps to support the market. ($1=6.31 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)