SHANGHAI Jan 31 China shares closed up 0.3 percent on Tuesday but thin volumes underlinned investor caution ahead of potentially weak corporate earnings results.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,292.61 points, after dropping 1.5 percent on Monday.

China's Angang Steel Company Limited estimated in an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it would record a net loss of around 2.2 billion yuan ($347 million) for 2011. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)