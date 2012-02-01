SHANGHAI/HONGKONG Feb 1 China shares closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday, led by large-cap shares, with investor sentiment weak, even though two factory surveys suggested a downturn in China's manufacturing sector may not be as severe as initially thought.

Shanghai Composite Index dropped to 2,268.08 points, after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Investors felt the better-than-expected factory performance would not encourage the government to implement further aggressive policies to boost the stock market.

