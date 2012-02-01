SHANGHAI/HONGKONG Feb 1 China shares
closed down 1.1 percent on Wednesday, led by large-cap shares,
with investor sentiment weak, even though two factory surveys
suggested a downturn in China's manufacturing sector may not be
as severe as initially thought.
Shanghai Composite Index dropped to 2,268.08 points,
after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Investors felt the better-than-expected factory performance
would not encourage the government to implement further
aggressive policies to boost the stock market.
