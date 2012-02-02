SHANGHAI Feb 2 China shares closed up 2 percent on Thursday, led by financial companies after a report said banks' dividend payout ratio could be cut, letting them keep more profits and seen lowering pressure on them to fundraise in capital markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,312.6 points, standing above the key psychological level of 2,300 points. It dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

China's Central Huijin Investment Co, the state parent of the country's "Big Four" banks, has agreed in principle to cut the lenders' dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage points in order to help ease their capital strains, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.

Agriculture shares were also supported by friendly government policies after Beijing said it would ensure food supplies, boost farmers' incomes and would offer more financial support for seed development and agriculture mechanisation. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)