SHANGHAI/HONGKONG Feb 6 China shares ended flat on Monday, reversing early gains after benchmark indices met chart resistance as investors took profits on financial names ahead of economic data later in the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.03 percent at 2,331.1 points, near the low end of its trading range after the benchmark tested resistance at 2,340-2,360.

Property stocks were weak after China Vanke, the country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that January sales fell 39 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)