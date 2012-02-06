(Removes milestone in first paragraph)
SHANGHAI/HONGKONG Feb 6 China shares
ended flat on Monday, reversing early gains after benchmark
indices met chart resistance as investors took profits on
financial names ahead of economic data later in the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.03 percent
at 2,331.1 points, near the low end of its trading range after
the benchmark tested resistance at 2,340-2,360.
Property stocks were weak after China Vanke, the
country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that
January sales fell 39 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)