SHANGHAI Feb 7 China shares slipped on Tuesday after hopes of a near-term cut in bank reserve requirements were doused, with the Shanghai Composite Index breaking below a key chart support at 2,300, pointing to further weakness ahead.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.7 percent at 2,291.9 points, after a 0.03 percent rise on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)