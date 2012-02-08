Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
SHANGHAI Feb 8 China shares rose to their highest in two months on Wednesday as retail investors chased outperformers from the morning session, with Chinese oil majors and large-cap material stocks leading gains ahead of January inflation data on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.4 percent at 2,347.5 points, the highest closing level since early December. It dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong; Additional reporting by Clement Tan)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)