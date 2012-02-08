SHANGHAI Feb 8 China shares rose to their highest in two months on Wednesday as retail investors chased outperformers from the morning session, with Chinese oil majors and large-cap material stocks leading gains ahead of January inflation data on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.4 percent at 2,347.5 points, the highest closing level since early December. It dropped 1.7 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong; Additional reporting by Clement Tan)