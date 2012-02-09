SHANGHAI Feb 9 China shares ended up 0.1 percent on Thursday, with strength in property issues offsetting higher-than-expected January inflation data that tempered expectations of a cut in banks' reserve requirements.

Beijing announced annual inflation in January had risen to 4.5 percent, higher than a 4.1 percent forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent at 2,349.6 points, the highest closing level since early December. It jumped 2.4 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)