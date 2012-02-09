BRIEF-Axactor acquires new primary portfolio in Spain
* PORTFOLIO HAS AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE IN EXCESS OF EUR 300 MILLION ACROSS MORE THAN 60.000 CASES
SHANGHAI Feb 9 China shares ended up 0.1 percent on Thursday, with strength in property issues offsetting higher-than-expected January inflation data that tempered expectations of a cut in banks' reserve requirements.
Beijing announced annual inflation in January had risen to 4.5 percent, higher than a 4.1 percent forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent at 2,349.6 points, the highest closing level since early December. It jumped 2.4 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* PORTFOLIO HAS AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE IN EXCESS OF EUR 300 MILLION ACROSS MORE THAN 60.000 CASES
* Q1 net premium income 3.72 billion naira versus 2.96 billion naira year ago