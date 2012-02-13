SHANGHAI Feb 13 China shares ended flat on Monday, with weakness in the property sector weighing on sentiment after reports that the city of Wuhu in Anhui province had rolled back housing subsidies announced last week.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.01 percent at 2,351.9 points after rising 0.9 percent over the week last week.

But renewed optimism of a potential easing in policy capped a large loss in the share market after China's Premier Wen Jiabao said in remarks published by state media on Monday that China would start to fine-tune its economic policies in the first quarter. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)