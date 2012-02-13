SHANGHAI Feb 13 China shares ended flat
on Monday, with weakness in the property sector weighing on
sentiment after reports that the city of Wuhu in Anhui province
had rolled back housing subsidies announced last week.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.01
percent at 2,351.9 points after rising 0.9 percent over the week
last week.
But renewed optimism of a potential easing in policy capped
a large loss in the share market after China's Premier Wen
Jiabao said in remarks published by state media on Monday that
China would start to fine-tune its economic policies in the
first quarter.
