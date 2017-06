SHANGHAI Feb 14 China shares ended down 0.3 percent on Tuesday, dampened by weakness in financial shares after China's national pension fund sold off a chunk of bank shares in Hong Kong.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,344.8 points after closing flat on Monday.

China's national pension fund sold about HK$153 million ($20 million) worth of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China shares in Hong Kong, the two lenders said on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)