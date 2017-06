SHANGHAI Feb 20 China shares ended up 0.3 percent on Monday after China cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the second time in nearly three months over the weekend.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,363.6 points after rising 0.2 percent over the week last week.

But gains retreated from as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the session on lower expectations of monetary policy easing in the near term to boost credit as lending and economic growth slow. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)