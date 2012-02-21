SHANGHAI Feb 21 China shares ended up 0.8 percent on Tuesday, bouncing off the day's lows after euro zone leaders agreed on a second bailout deal for Greece, with financial stocks particularly strong.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,381.4 points, the highest level since early December. The index rose 0.3 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)