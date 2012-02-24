SHANGHAI Feb 24 China shares ended up 1.3
percent on Friday, recording their sixth-straight weekly gains
this week, with the property sector strong on renewed
speculation that sales could be supported by anticipated reforms
in household registration policy.
Media reported on Friday that several major Chinese cities
were considering easing stiff restrictions on migrant workers,
adding to reports earlier this week from official state media
about Shanghai doing the same.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3 percent
at 2,439.6, its highest since Nov. 17, and it rose 3.5 percent
on the week. The Shanghai property sub-index was a
standout performer on the day, up 3.9 percent.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)