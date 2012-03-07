UPDATE 1-India close to listing loans to resolve via bankruptcy rules - finmin
* Govt 'actively' working on state bank consolidation - finmin
SHANGHAI, March 7 China shares ended down 0.7 percent on Wednesday at a two-week low, weighed by slumping regional equities markets on fresh concerns about the Greek debt bailout and slower global growth.
Insurers were among the biggest drags in the Shanghai market after China Life Insurance , the world's biggest insurer by market value, warned on Tuesday that its 2011 net profit would fall by up to 50 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,394.8 points, breaking through the key psychological level of 2,400 points and extending a 1.4 pecent decline on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mainland China Exposure Data File - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899608 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 12 (Fitch) Foreign banks' exposure to China continues to rebound from its 2015 trough, driven by a pick-up in trade and improving sentiment towards the Chinese economy, among several other factors. Fitch Ratings expects a further rise in lending to the mainland in 2017, with tight onshore liq