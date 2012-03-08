(Repeats to attach story to alert)

SHANGHAI, March 8 China shares ended up 1.1 percent on Thursday, as investors sought bargains among large-cap stocks after the benchmark index dropped for three days, partly weighed down by slumping regional equities markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,420.3 points, regaining the key psychological level of 2,400 points it lost on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)