SHANGHAI, March 12 China shares ended 0.2
percent lower on Monday, led by property developers, after the
head of the Chinese central bank said that the government was
not using bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts to help the
stock market and the property sector.
Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People's Bank of China, told
a news conference in Beijing that the central bank will use RRR
cuts to help shape monetary policy this year, but he was quick
to add that the RRR cuts will not be aimed at boosting the stock
market or the property sector.
Investors had expected improved liquidity conditions from
the bank reserve cuts to help the property sector hurt by
government curbs to rein in excessively high prices since April
2010.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at
2,434.9 points, extending a 0.9 percent over the week last week.
Shanghai's property sub-index closed down 1.9
percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke, the mainland's
largest developer by sales and scheduled to post its earnings
report for 2011 later on Monday, shed 2.9 percent.
($1 = 6.31 yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)