BRIEF-Equus Total Returns receives $2.4 mln from Biogenic Reagents Investment
Equus receives $2.4 million from Biogenic Reagents Investment
SHANGHAI, March 13 China shares ended 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, powered by oil and energy stocks after mainland media reported a possible fuel price increase.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,455.8 points, after a 0.2 percent fall on Monday. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
BRUSSELS, June 12 Private equity fund Nordic Capital gained EU antitrust approval on Monday to buy Sweden's Intrum Justitia after pledging to sell overlapping debt collection and debt purchase businesses in five neighbouring countries.