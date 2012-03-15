BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
SHANGHAI, March 15 China shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday to a three-week low as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government would keep curbs in place to control prices.
Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world's second-largest economy slowing.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,373.8 points, the lowest level since Feb. 20, extending a 2.6 percent fall on Wednesday. The property sub-index tumbled 2.50 percent. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.