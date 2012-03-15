SHANGHAI, March 15 China shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday to a three-week low as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government would keep curbs in place to control prices.

Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world's second-largest economy slowing.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,373.8 points, the lowest level since Feb. 20, extending a 2.6 percent fall on Wednesday. The property sub-index tumbled 2.50 percent. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)