SHANGHAI, March 30 China shares ended up 0.5 percent on Friday, boosted by banking shares after two of the "Big Four" Chinese banks reported favourable fourth quarter earnings late on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,262.8 points after falling 1.4 percent on Thursday. It rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter this year.

The index fell 6.8 percent this month, its biggest monthly percentage drop in six-months. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)