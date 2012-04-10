Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SHANGHAI, April 10 China shares ended up in thin volume on Tuesday, reversing the morning session's falls, underpinned by strength in property shares on prospects of industry consolidation.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent at 2,305.9 points. The index was down 0.9 percent on Monday.
The property sub-index jumped 2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.