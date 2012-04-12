SHANGHAI, April 12 China shares ended up 1.8 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage rise in two months, lifted by Shenzhen-related shares after local media reported that the southern Chinese city would soon unveil policies to support its economic development.

Analysts said the index was also supported by optimism that monetary policy could be loosened after first-quarter GDP data on Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,350.9 points after finishing flat on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)