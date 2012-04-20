SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks ended a third-straight week in the black at a one-month high on Friday, spurred by strength in financials on expectation of policy easing in the mainland and on speculation that regulators would expand investment options for the insurance sector.

Earlier this week, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying China will increase liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting banks' reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.2 percent on the day at 2,406.9, as A-share turnover jumped to its highest since March 15. The broader CSI300 Index, which tracks some Shenzhen listings, rose 1.2 percent.

This week, the two benchmarks gained 2.0 and 1.8 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)