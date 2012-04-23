HONG KONG, April 23 Shanghai shares slipped from
month-highs on Monday as A-share turnover spiked to its highest
since March 14, dragged lower by financial and energy majors
ahead of several first-quarter corporate earnings reports
throughout this week.
Mainland markets briefly pared gains after a preliminary
survey of manufacturing activity in April showed China's
factories posted their best performance this year, but
eventually closed near the day's lows.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.8 percent
at 2,388.6. The CSI300 Index, which also tracks some
Shenzhen listings, also shed 0.8 percent.
