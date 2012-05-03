SHANGHAI May 3 China shares closed nearly flat on Thursday as the impact of the latest step in the government's market-boosting policy to cut transaction fees faded.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,440.1 points after jumping 1.8 percent to a seven-week high on Wednesday after the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would reduce transactions fees collected by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges starting June 1.

The regulator estimated the combined impact of the cuts would be 3 billion yuan ($475.66 million) less fees collected in a year, a reduction of 25 percent. ($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney)