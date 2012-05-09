HONG KONG/SHANGHAI May 9 China shares produced its worst loss in six weeks on Wednesday, hit by weakness in growth-sensitive sectors on jitters that a possible delay to the start of the country's five-yearly congress could complicate economic recovery.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent in weak trading volume. The CSI300 Index closed down 1.9 percent at 2,657.5, its worst performance since early April. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)