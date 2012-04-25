HONG KONG, April 25 Shanghai shares ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by property developers after local media reported Beijing is mulling ways to stimulate the housing market aimed at preventing the slowdown from turning into a slump.

Further cheering investors was another report that property stocks accounted for the highest proportion in Chinese equity fund portfolios in the first quarter, while posting a combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion).

The Shanghai Composite Index and the broader CSI300 Index each closed up 0.8 percent. The Shanghai benchmark finished at 2,406.8 points after closing flat previously. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)