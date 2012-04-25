HONG KONG, April 25 Shanghai shares ended higher
on Wednesday, lifted by property developers after local media
reported Beijing is mulling ways to stimulate the housing market
aimed at preventing the slowdown from turning into a slump.
Further cheering investors was another report that property
stocks accounted for the highest proportion in Chinese equity
fund portfolios in the first quarter, while posting a combined
quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion).
The Shanghai Composite Index and the broader CSI300
Index each closed up 0.8 percent. The Shanghai
benchmark finished at 2,406.8 points after closing flat
previously.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)