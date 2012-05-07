SHANGHAI May 7 China shares closed flat on Monday, with property and financial shares weak after regional markets suffered a bout of selling on renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis after elections in France and Greece.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,451.9 points, after rising 2.3 percent over the week last week. The sub-index of property shares dropped 0.7 percent.

Property shares fell after the official Xinhua news agency reported that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) suspended a discount on mortgages for first-time home buyers in the country. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)