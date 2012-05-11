SHANGHAI May 11 China shares fell 0.6 percent on Friday after the country's April inflation figures were largely in line with estimates, further dousing hopes of near-term monetary easing despite signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,395.0 points, after rising 0.1 percent on Thursday.

The index slumped 2.3 percent this week, the biggest percentage fall since early April. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)