BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
SHANGHAI May 17 Chinese shares ended 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, boosted by broad gains in consumption-related stocks on anticipation of further policy support for the sector following Beijing's announcement of subsidies for energy-saving home appliances.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up at 2,378.9 points, rebounding from a 1.2 percent drop on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars