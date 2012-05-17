SHANGHAI May 17 Chinese shares ended 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, boosted by broad gains in consumption-related stocks on anticipation of further policy support for the sector following Beijing's announcement of subsidies for energy-saving home appliances.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up at 2,378.9 points, rebounding from a 1.2 percent drop on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)