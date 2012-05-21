SHANGHAI May 21 Chinese shares ended 0.2
p ercent higher on Monday, getting a mild boost from a call by
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday for more policy adjustments
to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,348.3
points after it fell 2.1 percent over the week last week amid
worries over a slowdown in China's economic growth folowing a
slew of weaker-than-expected data for April.
Investors are also worried about the quick pace of market
expansion. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said late
last week that it was not going to freeze initial public
offerings (IPOs) as some analysts had suggested.
