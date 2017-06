SHANGHAI May 25 Chinese shares ended down 0.7 percent on Friday at a one-and-a-half month low, bogged down by worries over Europe's debt problems and signs of slowing growth in the domestic economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,333.6 points, extending a 0.5 percent fall on Thursday. The index lost 0.5 percent for the week. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)