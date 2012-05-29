BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings' CEO to transfer shares of Activate Interactive Pte to unit
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SHANGHAI May 29 Chinese shares ended up 1.2 percent on Tuesday led by consumer stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the country's services sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,389.6 points, after another 1.2 percent rise on Monday.
Beijing's push to accelerate approvals of infrastructure investments is starting to improve loan demand, a key barometer of China's economic health, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.