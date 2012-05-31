SHANGHAI May 31 China's main stock index ended down 0.5 percent in thin volume on Thursday as lingering global market weakness and worries over a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy kept investors on the sidelines, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,372.2 points. The market slid by a moderate 1 percent in May as signs of government policy support to the domestic economy and market helped partially offset global headwinds, traders said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)