SHANGHAI May 31 China's main stock index ended
down 0.5 percent in thin volume on Thursday as lingering global
market weakness and worries over a sharp slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy kept investors on the sidelines, traders
said.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,372.2
points. The market slid by a moderate 1 percent in May as signs
of government policy support to the domestic economy and market
helped partially offset global headwinds, traders said.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)