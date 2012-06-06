SHANGHAI, June 6 China's main stock index ended
down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by property shares
after the official Xinhua news service reported that China's
main real estate regulator plans to maintain current
restrictions.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,309.6
points after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The sub-index of
property shares slumped by 1 percent at one point during
the day but rebounded to close down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)