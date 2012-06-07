SHANGHAI, June 7 China's main stock index ended down 0.7 percent on Thursday, setting a two-month low despite a morning rally, weighed down by concerns over slowing economic growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,293.1 points after slipping 0.1 percent on Wednesday. The large-cap CSI300 index initially outperformed the wider index but then followed it back down to close down 0.6 percent.

Chinese inflation is expected to have cooled further in May and factory output growth is set to come in not far from three-year lows, Reuters polls show, as calls grow for China to take more action to fight its worst economic slowdown in three years.

Analysts forecast annual consumer price inflation to have retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April, comfortably within the government's 2012 target of 4 percent.

China Central Television (CCTV) launched a stock index on Wednesday, tracking a selection of shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen. A statement by CCTV said the total net gains of the 50 companies included in the index was 70.3 billion yuan ($11.05 billion) last year, accounting for 36.5 percent of the markets' total gains. It is the first equities index launched by a media group in China. ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)