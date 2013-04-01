SHANGHAI, April 1 China shares closed weaker on
Monday, but real estate counters rose after authorities unveiled
tightening measures that were less stringent than the market
feared.
The large-cap CSI300 index lost 0.1 percent to its
lowest closing level since Jan. 11. The Shanghai Composite Index
also fell 0.1 percent to its lowest point since Dec. 28.
But property shares provided a bright spot. The property
sub-index climbed 0.9 percent, led by Poly Real Estate
, which gained 3.0 percent. Shenzhen-listed developer
China Vanke rose 2.2 percent.
Trading volume in Shanghai was the lightest since Dec. 12
ahead of the two-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday that starts on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)