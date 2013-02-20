SHANGHAI Feb 20 China shares broke a two-day
slide to close up on Wednesday, supported by interest in
small-cap shares and in environmental stocks expected to benefit
from government support.
Local media reported that the Ministry of Environmental
Protection said China will invest 350 billion yuan ($56.05
billion) to control air pollution during the current 12th
five-year plan period.
Sentiment was also buoyed by wider optimism in Asia. Asian
shares scaled their highest levels since August 2011 on
Wednesday after an improving global economic outlook whetted
investor appetite for risk, while the yen firmed amid doubts
over Japan's commitment to drastic reflation.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.6 percent at 2,702.6 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index also rose 0.6 percent
to close at 2,397.2 points after slumping 1.6 percent on
Tuesday.
($1 = 6.2443 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)