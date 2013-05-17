HONG KONG May 17 China shares closed out their third-straight weekly gain strongly on Friday, as investors chased a rally in property stocks ahead of April home price data due on Saturday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.4 percent at 2,282.9. This week, they rose 2 and 1.6 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jacqueline Wong)