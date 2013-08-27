SHANGHAI Aug 27 China shares ended up slightly
but cooled off after Monday's strong performance as some
investors took profits on previous rallies in financials and
insurance while others stayed on the sidelines to watch
developments in Syria.
Most Asian markets were down on Tuesday after the United
States signalled possible military action against the Syrian
government over a suspected chemical weapons attack.
China markets, after opening down in morning trade,
recovered in the afternoon to outperform regional peers for a
second day.
The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended up 0.23 percent
at 2340.88 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up
0.34 percent at 2103.56.
Investors were buoyed by recent reports that industrial
profits in China were on the rise, and by a slew of positive
earnings surprises from listed Chinese companies.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)