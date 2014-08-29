SHANGHAI Aug 29 China shares rose on Friday as
banks recovered from recent losses and aviation firms
outperformed, supported by expectations of reform measures for
the sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained around 1 percent to 2,217.2
points.
Both indexes posted their first weekly loss in seven. For
the month of August, the CSI300 was down 0.5 percent but the
Shanghai benchmark was up 0.7 percent.
Aviation companies, part of defense industries, posted solid
gains after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Friday that reform measures for the defense sector would be
announced in October.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)