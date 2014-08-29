SHANGHAI Aug 29 China shares rose on Friday as banks recovered from recent losses and aviation firms outperformed, supported by expectations of reform measures for the sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained around 1 percent to 2,217.2 points.

Both indexes posted their first weekly loss in seven. For the month of August, the CSI300 was down 0.5 percent but the Shanghai benchmark was up 0.7 percent.

Aviation companies, part of defense industries, posted solid gains after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that reform measures for the defense sector would be announced in October. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)