SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China shares ended narrowly
mixed on Thursday after coming off their highest levels this
year on optimism over broad economic reforms and investment
policies for the nuclear power sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.1 percent to
2,345.1 points, its best close since March 2013. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
fell 0.2 percent.
"The market is divided when the index climbed over 2,350
points as the economy is not that promising after all," said Du
Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai,
referring to the Shanghai index, adding that quick rises and
falls will be a "new normal" for Chinese stocks for a while.
Profit-taking in brokerages shares - the hottest shares the
previous day - dragged the index down. Hong Yuan Securities Co
dropped 1.9 percent and CITIC Securities Company
Limited slipped 1.3 percent.
But strength in nuclear power-related shares limited further
falls in the index after the National Development Reform
Commission (NDRC), China's central planning agency, said it
planned to start four projects that would produce over 1,000
megawatts of nuclear power in coastal areas.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)