SHANGHAI Oct 15 China shares closed higher on
Wednesday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected inflation data as
investors bought into airlines, brokerages and pharmaceutical
companies.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.6 percent at
2,374.3 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.7 percent.
China's producer price index in September fell 1.8 percent
from a year earlier, versus a 1.6 percent fall expected by
analysts. It was the 31st consecutive monthly decline,
highlighting the pressures that Chinese companies are facing as
demand cools and putting increasing strain on their finances.
Analysts said they expect continued pressure on company
profit margins in the third quarter.
